Raphael Goszcz Crawford Sells 9,521 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Raphael Goszcz Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Albemarle alerts:

On Tuesday, May 18th, Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of Albemarle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $7.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $242.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 452,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,275,000 after buying an additional 172,040 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,585,000 after buying an additional 105,553 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after buying an additional 56,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.