Raphael J. Shemanski Sells 11,190 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BCO traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $77.71. 135,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.51. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 24.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,046,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,279,000 after acquiring an additional 399,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,275,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $16,726,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,066,000 after purchasing an additional 175,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,393,000 after purchasing an additional 160,548 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

