Rari Governance Token (RGT) Price Tops $11.37 on Top Exchanges

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded 29% higher against the dollar. Rari Governance Token has a total market cap of $99.43 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.37 or 0.00024978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00054567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.07 or 0.00865461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00108970 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00156501 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Profile

Rari Governance Token (CRYPTO:RGT) is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,742,361 coins. The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

