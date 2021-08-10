Raul J. Fernandez Buys 2,545 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.55 per share, with a total value of $100,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Raul J. Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41.

DXC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,958. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 21.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 151,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares during the period. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $272,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 8.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,296,000 after acquiring an additional 173,604 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

