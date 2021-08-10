Raymond James Cuts Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target to C$1.65

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.65 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.07.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 40,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,978. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

