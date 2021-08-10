Raymond James Lowers WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) to Market Perform

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS WPTIF opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

