Raymond James (RJF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Raymond James (NYSE: RJF):

8/3/2021 – Raymond James had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Raymond James is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Raymond James had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $154.00 to $155.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Raymond James had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $146.00 to $154.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Raymond James had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Raymond James was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Raymond James have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Solid balance sheet and liquidity position keep supporting the company's initiatives to undertake strategic acquisitions, which are expected to continue enhancing service offerings and expanding global footprint. The company’s efficient capital deployment activities seem sustainable on the back of earnings strength. Hence, this will continue to enhance shareholder value. However, the company's high dependence on the volatile nature of the capital markets to generate investment banking revenues makes us apprehensive. Further, higher operating expenses might hurt bottom line to some extent.”

NYSE RJF opened at $135.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.26. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $138.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,443,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $1,724,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Raymond James by 47.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Raymond James by 25.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 76,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

