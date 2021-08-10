Raymond James Trims Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Target Price to $55.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SQSP. started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Squarespace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $64.71.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 763,502 shares in the company, valued at $45,046,618. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $5,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $109,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $583,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $1,055,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $1,064,000.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

