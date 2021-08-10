Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $227.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will announce sales of $227.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.00 million and the highest is $233.00 million. Rayonier posted sales of $198.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year sales of $873.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $867.70 million to $880.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $940.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rayonier.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $133,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,437.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 1.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 96,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Rayonier by 21.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Rayonier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier (RYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.