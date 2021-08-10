Raze Network (RAZE) Price Up 0% This Week

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. Raze Network has a total market cap of $6.22 million and $721,887.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00158734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00147193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,346.83 or 1.00001590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002780 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.21 or 0.00816416 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,712,500 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

