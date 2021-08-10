Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 248.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77,353 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of Ready Capital worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RC opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RC. B. Riley increased their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

