Realio Network Trading 32.1% Higher This Week (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, Realio Network has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00003122 BTC on popular exchanges. Realio Network has a market cap of $9.36 million and approximately $151,614.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00046040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00164458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00149770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,522.53 or 0.99725544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.42 or 0.00826799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

