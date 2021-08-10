ReapChain One Day Trading Volume Hits $460,308.00 (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. ReapChain has a market cap of $7.82 million and $460,308.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ReapChain has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00054903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.64 or 0.00860936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00107485 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00041429 BTC.

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars.

