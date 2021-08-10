Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alamos Gold (AGI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alamos Gold (TSE: AGI) in the last few weeks:

7/30/2021 – Alamos Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada. They now have a C$14.25 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Alamos Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Alamos Gold was given a new C$14.25 price target on by analysts at Laurentian.

7/29/2021 – Alamos Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Alamos Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Alamos Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.25 to C$13.50.

7/14/2021 – Alamos Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$15.50 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Alamos Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AGI stock opened at C$9.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.30. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.89 and a 52 week high of C$14.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.04. The company has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

