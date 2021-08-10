Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alamos Gold (AGI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alamos Gold (TSE: AGI) in the last few weeks:
- 7/30/2021 – Alamos Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada. They now have a C$14.25 price target on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Alamos Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Alamos Gold was given a new C$14.25 price target on by analysts at Laurentian.
- 7/29/2021 – Alamos Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/16/2021 – Alamos Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2021 – Alamos Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.25 to C$13.50.
- 7/14/2021 – Alamos Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$15.50 price target on the stock.
- 6/23/2021 – Alamos Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
AGI stock opened at C$9.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.30. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.89 and a 52 week high of C$14.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.04. The company has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.
