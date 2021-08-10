Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY):

8/9/2021 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $72.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $77.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

7/29/2021 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DENTSPLY SIRONA saw growth in both Consumables and Technologies & Equipment in the first quarter of 2021, driven by a stronger-than-expected recovery in global dental demand. Its strategic buyouts of Byte and Datum Dental are major positives. Per the first-quarter 2021 earnings call, the company’s R&D has been increased substantially in 2021 and as per management this trend is likely to continue in the near future. A raised financial outlook for 2021 buoys optimism. A strong liquidity position is an added plus. The company’s results in the first quarter were better-than-expected. Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA outperformed its industry over the past six months. Yet, the company witnessed a decline in organic sales in its Technologies & Equipment segment during the quarter. Forex woes also pose a challenge to the company.”

XRAY stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,085. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.95.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

