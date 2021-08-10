Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Legal & General Group (LGEN)

Legal & General Group (LON: LGEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/10/2021 – Legal & General Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Legal & General Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 353 ($4.61) to GBX 355 ($4.64). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Legal & General Group had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/4/2021 – Legal & General Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Legal & General Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 351 ($4.59) to GBX 353 ($4.61). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LGEN traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 277.30 ($3.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,733,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,992,354. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 268.53. The company has a market cap of £16.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 5.18 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Toby Strauss bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £2,751 ($3,594.20). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £2,287.60 ($2,988.76). Insiders bought a total of 2,717 shares of company stock worth $733,048 in the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

