Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) in the last few weeks:
- 8/2/2021 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $212.00 to $227.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2021 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2021 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $210.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2021 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.02. 23,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $213.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.28.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
