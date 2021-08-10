Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. "

8/5/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Co..

8/4/2021 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/27/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/26/2021 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/19/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/12/2021 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Camden Property Trust is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

CPT stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.53. 16,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,709. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 114.82, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $152.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 629,415 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after buying an additional 1,948,965 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,958,000 after buying an additional 323,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,264,000 after buying an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,349,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,347,000 after buying an additional 60,880 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

