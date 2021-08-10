Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for George Weston (WN)

George Weston (TSE: WN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/6/2021 – George Weston was given a new C$135.00 price target on by analysts at Cfra.

8/3/2021 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$141.00 to C$153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$134.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$127.00 to C$137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:WN traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$131.50. The company had a trading volume of 143,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,152. The firm has a market cap of C$19.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$121.96. George Weston Limited has a 12-month low of C$91.95 and a 12-month high of C$134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.78. As a group, equities research analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 8.3303328 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. George Weston’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 33,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.00, for a total value of C$4,366,298.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,175,694.17. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.44, for a total value of C$198,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,191,960. Insiders have sold 42,666 shares of company stock worth $5,528,520 in the last quarter.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

