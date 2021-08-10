Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zynex (ZYXI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI):

8/5/2021 – Zynex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

7/30/2021 – Zynex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

7/30/2021 – Zynex had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Zynex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

7/22/2021 – Zynex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

7/20/2021 – Zynex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

7/16/2021 – Zynex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $22.50 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Zynex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Zynex was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. 1,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,463. The company has a market capitalization of $507.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70. Zynex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Zynex Inc alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,405.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynex by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 188,832 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Zynex by 751.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,468 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynex by 11.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynex by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynex by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 27,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.