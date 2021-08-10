Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP):

8/9/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

8/5/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 172,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,943. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -95.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

