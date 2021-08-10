Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE: CP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/3/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$102.00 to C$105.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$98.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$98.00 to C$103.00.

7/29/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$105.00 to C$106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$100.00 to C$98.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$112.00 to C$105.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$98.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$102.00 to C$98.00.

CP traded down C$1.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$90.41. 1,367,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,626. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of C$74.66 and a twelve month high of C$100.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$93.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

