Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intact Financial (IFC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Intact Financial (TSE: IFC) in the last few weeks:

7/30/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$180.00 to C$193.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$190.00 to C$200.00.

7/30/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$188.00 to C$197.00.

7/30/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$193.00.

7/29/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$196.00 to C$197.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Intact Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$168.21 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$205.00 to C$207.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Intact Financial was given a new C$168.21 price target on by analysts at Cormark.

7/23/2021 – Intact Financial was given a new C$196.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/13/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$184.00 to C$190.00.

6/14/2021 – Intact Financial was given a new C$205.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Intact Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$205.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Intact Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$188.00 price target on the stock.

TSE IFC traded up C$0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$169.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24. Intact Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$131.94 and a twelve month high of C$173.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$169.31.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 10.5906091 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

