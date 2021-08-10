Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Power Co. of Canada (POW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE: POW) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

8/10/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$48.00.

8/9/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$39.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.00.

7/26/2021 – Power Co. of Canada was given a new C$39.43 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

7/23/2021 – Power Co. of Canada was given a new C$44.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/11/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

Shares of TSE POW traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$41.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.35, a quick ratio of 107.71 and a current ratio of 126.59. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$24.95 and a one year high of C$42.20. The firm has a market cap of C$28.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.60.

Get Power Co of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8846478 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.