Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Power Co. of Canada (POW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE: POW) in the last few weeks:
- 8/10/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00.
- 8/10/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$48.00.
- 8/9/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$39.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.00.
- 7/26/2021 – Power Co. of Canada was given a new C$39.43 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 7/23/2021 – Power Co. of Canada was given a new C$44.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 6/11/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00.
Shares of TSE POW traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$41.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.35, a quick ratio of 107.71 and a current ratio of 126.59. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$24.95 and a one year high of C$42.20. The firm has a market cap of C$28.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.60.
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8846478 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for Power Co of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.