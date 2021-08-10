Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2021 – Verisk Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Verisk Analytics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $207.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Verisk Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $182.00 to $195.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/21/2021 – Verisk Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $209.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.32. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Verisk Analytics Inc alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,981 shares of company stock worth $5,320,397 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.