Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DexCom (DXCM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) recently:

8/2/2021 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $510.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $468.00 to $546.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $485.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $525.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $466.00 to $515.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/30/2021 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $460.00 to $520.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $475.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $455.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $540.00 to $525.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – DexCom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $468.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $17.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $500.03. The company had a trading volume of 42,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,477. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.24, a P/E/G ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $527.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $438.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,504.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,912 shares of company stock worth $32,307,505 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

