Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:REPH opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

