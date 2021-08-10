Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.08

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.08 and last traded at $54.08, with a volume of 724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a PE ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 5.81%. Analysts predict that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

