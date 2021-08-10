Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Shares Down 0.2%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 9,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 48,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The stock has a market cap of $57.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.