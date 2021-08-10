RED (RED) Trading Up 11.9% This Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $647,752.05 and $23,331.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RED has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.08 or 0.00363992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000658 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000037 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

