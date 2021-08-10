ReddCoin Achieves Market Cap of $95.94 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $95.94 million and approximately $169,031.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 74% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,324.79 or 0.99844709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00030463 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $471.98 or 0.01039719 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.12 or 0.00348313 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.87 or 0.00383015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006598 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00069020 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004445 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.