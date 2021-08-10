Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Market Cap Reaches $7.66 Million

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Redpanda Earth has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and approximately $106,391.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00045290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00155387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00146058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,479.70 or 0.99862806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.53 or 0.00815801 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redpanda Earth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redpanda Earth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

