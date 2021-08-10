Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 726.38 ($9.49).

RDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Redrow from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Redrow from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Redrow news, insider Richard Akers bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87) per share, with a total value of £203,700 ($266,135.35).

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 646.20 ($8.44) on Tuesday. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 351.80 ($4.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 721.20 ($9.42). The firm has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 17.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 644.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

