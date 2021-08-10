Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 726.38 ($9.49).
RDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Redrow from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Redrow from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.
In other Redrow news, insider Richard Akers bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87) per share, with a total value of £203,700 ($266,135.35).
Redrow Company Profile
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.