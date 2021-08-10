Refereum (RFR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.24 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $60.29 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.20 or 0.00841925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00107182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041617 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

