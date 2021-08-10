Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) vs. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Regency Centers and Weingarten Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 15.03% 2.74% 1.52% Weingarten Realty Investors 18.97% 4.93% 2.27%

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Weingarten Realty Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Regency Centers pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weingarten Realty Investors pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Regency Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Regency Centers has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weingarten Realty Investors has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regency Centers and Weingarten Realty Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.02 billion 10.93 $44.89 million $2.95 22.17 Weingarten Realty Investors $433.92 million 9.25 $112.15 million $1.65 19.05

Weingarten Realty Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Regency Centers. Weingarten Realty Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Regency Centers and Weingarten Realty Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 7 6 0 2.46 Weingarten Realty Investors 0 4 2 0 2.33

Regency Centers currently has a consensus price target of $63.55, suggesting a potential downside of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.94%. Given Regency Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Weingarten Realty Investors.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Weingarten Realty Investors on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 31.0 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 21.0 million square feet of leasable area.

