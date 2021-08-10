Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Michael S. Brown Sells 1,687 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.38, for a total transaction of $1,033,085.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $614.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,469. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $640.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $559.89. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 579.4% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.25.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

