REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Announces Earnings Results

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.17. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

