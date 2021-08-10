REGENXBIO Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,041 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,291% compared to the typical daily volume of 169 put options.

RGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

RGNX stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,500. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.17.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.