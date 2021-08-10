REGENXBIO Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,041 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,291% compared to the typical daily volume of 169 put options.
RGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.
In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
RGNX stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,500. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.17.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About REGENXBIO
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.