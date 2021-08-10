Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. 97,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 394,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $98.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative return on equity of 790.47% and a negative net margin of 740.09%.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

