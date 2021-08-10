Render Token Hits Market Capitalization of $145.98 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Render Token has a market cap of $145.98 million and $13.40 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002029 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00055217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.44 or 0.00861505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00107869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00041319 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,141,259 coins and its circulating supply is 157,140,294 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

