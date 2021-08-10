renDOGE (RENDOGE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $61,612.00

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $797,388.71 and $61,612.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00044850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00156438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00146663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,589.72 or 0.99935916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.03 or 0.00815506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.