Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.75

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.75 and last traded at $39.77, with a volume of 18017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on RTOKY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.128 dividend. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

About Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

