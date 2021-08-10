REPO Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One REPO coin can now be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, REPO has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a market cap of $1.30 million and $41,582.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00045509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00153459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00146969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,545.47 or 0.99845063 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.92 or 0.00819699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.