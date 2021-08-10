Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Increased by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises approximately 2.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after buying an additional 2,997,759 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Republic Services by 190.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,266,000 after purchasing an additional 811,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 370.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after purchasing an additional 706,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after acquiring an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,610,000 after acquiring an additional 452,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.25. 9,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $120.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

