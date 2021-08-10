Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MasTec, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for MasTec in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MasTec’s FY2021 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTZ. Cowen dropped their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

MTZ opened at $92.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.63. MasTec has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in MasTec by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 28,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in MasTec by 492.5% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 40,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 33,296 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

