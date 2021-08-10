Research Analysts Offer Predictions for OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OCFC. Stephens raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.96. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $15,520,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after purchasing an additional 609,245 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $14,101,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after purchasing an additional 537,982 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 505,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

