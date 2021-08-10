Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 10th (1COV, APD, B4B3, BNR, DHER, DPW, HYQ, JET, MEURV, MTZ)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 10th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Get Covestro AG alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $360.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3)

was given a €10.00 ($11.76) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €77.00 ($90.59) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €82.00 ($96.47) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €212.00 ($249.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €605.00 ($711.76) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €269.00 ($316.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €285.00 ($335.29) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €300.00 ($352.94) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $120.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.