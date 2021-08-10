Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 10th (1COV, APD, B4B3, BNR, DHER, DPW, HYQ, JET, MEURV, MTZ)

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 10th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $360.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €10.00 ($11.76) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €77.00 ($90.59) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €82.00 ($96.47) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €212.00 ($249.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €605.00 ($711.76) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €269.00 ($316.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €285.00 ($335.29) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €300.00 ($352.94) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $120.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

