Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ironSource (IS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ironSource (NYSE: IS):
- 8/2/2021 – ironSource is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – ironSource is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – ironSource is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – ironSource is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – ironSource is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – ironSource is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – ironSource is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – ironSource is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
IS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. 493,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,033. ironSource Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $11.25.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,908,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth $2,433,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth $144,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
