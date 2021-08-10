Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ironSource (IS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ironSource (NYSE: IS):

8/2/2021 – ironSource is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – ironSource is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – ironSource is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – ironSource is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – ironSource is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – ironSource is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – ironSource is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – ironSource is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

IS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. 493,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,033. ironSource Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,908,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth $2,433,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth $144,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

