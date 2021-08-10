Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PAE (PAE)

PAE (NASDAQ: PAE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/7/2021 – PAE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

8/3/2021 – PAE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

7/31/2021 – PAE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

7/20/2021 – PAE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

7/15/2021 – PAE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

7/14/2021 – PAE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

6/15/2021 – PAE had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PAE opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95. PAE Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market cap of $754.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.31.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Research analysts predict that PAE Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PAE stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

