Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI):
- 8/9/2021 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/4/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 8/4/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $120.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/21/2021 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Activision’s dependence on a handful of its franchises namely Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch and King’s Candy Crush that make up more than 70% of its revenues remains a concern. Additionally, intensifying competition from the likes of Electronic Arts, Take Two Interactive, Zynga and Nintendo is a headwind. Moreover, continued investment in the digital market may also hurt its profitability in the near term. However, an expanding user base is expected to boost in-games spending, thereby driving net bookings and top-line growth in the near term. Shares of Activision have outperformed the industry year to date. Moreover, the upcoming launch of Diablo II: Resurrected and World of Warcraft Expansion: Burning Crusade Classic is expected to boost top-line growth.”
- 7/21/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $118.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/24/2021 – Activision Blizzard is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ ATVI traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.99. 756,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,153,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.49.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
