Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI):

8/9/2021 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/4/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $120.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Activision’s dependence on a handful of its franchises namely Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch and King’s Candy Crush that make up more than 70% of its revenues remains a concern. Additionally, intensifying competition from the likes of Electronic Arts, Take Two Interactive, Zynga and Nintendo is a headwind. Moreover, continued investment in the digital market may also hurt its profitability in the near term. However, an expanding user base is expected to boost in-games spending, thereby driving net bookings and top-line growth in the near term. Shares of Activision have outperformed the industry year to date. Moreover, the upcoming launch of Diablo II: Resurrected and World of Warcraft Expansion: Burning Crusade Classic is expected to boost top-line growth.”

7/21/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $118.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Activision Blizzard is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.99. 756,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,153,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.49.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

